UrduPoint.com

NA Disallows Bill Seeking Release Of Funds For Elections In Two Provinces

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 07:40 PM

NA disallows bill seeking release of funds for elections in two provinces

The National Assembly on Thursday rejected a motion seeking consideration of the bill related to the release of funds for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday rejected a motion seeking consideration of the bill related to the release of funds for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On behalf of the Chairman of Standing Committee on Finance, the committee member Syed Hussain Tariq presented the report on the Charged Sums for General Election (Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill, 2023.

The committee, in its report, recommended not to approve the bill.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar moved the motion to consider the bill but the House rejected the motion for further consideration as the committee recommended not to approve it.

The minister said legislation was the only way to allow the Finance Division to have an entry or transfer amount from the Federal Consolidated Fund, but the standing committee had recommended not to approve it.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said,"Article 81 of the Constitution does not allow to give general expenditure from the Federal Consolidated Fund and thus the legislation is necessary for allocation of fund for the specific purpose."

Related Topics

National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Ishaq Dar From Election 2018

Recent Stories

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah visits POF Wa ..

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah visits POF Wah

1 minute ago
 US to Continue to Tighten, Enforce Sanctions on Ru ..

US to Continue to Tighten, Enforce Sanctions on Russia - Commerce Secretary

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Novatek Says Improves Natural Gas Liquefa ..

Russia's Novatek Says Improves Natural Gas Liquefaction Technology

29 minutes ago
 FDA launches smart card for residential, commercia ..

FDA launches smart card for residential, commercial properties

29 minutes ago
 To serve humanity, a way to worship God: Chairman ..

To serve humanity, a way to worship God: Chairman PRCS

29 minutes ago
 Moldovan Prosecutors Not Confirming Opposition's W ..

Moldovan Prosecutors Not Confirming Opposition's Warning About Transnistria 'Pro ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.