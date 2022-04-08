NA dissolution "unconstitutional"; Cabinet restored: SC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court Thursday declared the ruling by the NA deputy speaker "unconstitutional" and ordered the restoration of National Assembly and the Cabinet, besides asking the House to meet till Saturday to proceed with the vote of no-confidence against the prime minister.

A short order signed by all the five members of the SC larger bench set aside the ruling given by the deputy speaker on the floor of the House on April 3 regarding the resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the prime minister under Article 95 of the Constitution, declaring it to be contrary to the Constitution and the law, and of no legal effect.

It declared that the National Assembly was in existence at all times, and continued to remain and be so.

The judgement was signed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

The order stated that the ruling of the NA deputy speaker given in relation to the resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the prime minister and in relation to which leave was granted to move the resolution on March 28, and the detailed reasons for the ruling (released subsequently and concurred with by the speaker) were declared to be contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect, and "the same are hereby set aside".

The order declared that the resolution was pending and subsisting at all times, and continued to so remain pending and subsisting.

The court also declared that at all material times the prime minister was under the bar imposed by the Explanation to clause (1) of Article 58 of the Constitution and continued to remain so restricted. He could not, therefore, have at any time advised the president to dissolve the assembly as contemplated by clause (1) of Article 58.

The court declared," All actions, acts or proceedings initiated, done or taken by reason of, or to give effect to, the aforementioned order of the president and/or for purposes of holding a general election to elect a new assembly, including but not limited to the appointment of a care-taker prime minister and cabinet are of no legal effect and are hereby quashed.

"The prime minister and federal ministers, ministers of state, advisers, etc stand restored to their respective offices as on April 3." The court declared that the assembly was at all times, and continued to remain, in session as summoned by the speaker on March 20 for March 25, on the requisition moved by the requisite number of assembly members on March 8 in terms of clause (3) of Article 54 of the Constitution.

"Any prorogation of the assembly by the speaker prior to its dissolution in terms as stated above is declared to be of no legal effect and is set aside.

"The speaker is under a duty to summon and hold a sitting of the assembly in the present session, and shall do so immediately and in any case not later than 10:30 a.m. on Saturday April 9, to conduct the business of the House as per the Orders of the Day that had been issued for April 3 and in terms as stated in, and required by, Article 95 of the Constitution read with Rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly Rules, 2007," read the judgment.

The order further stated that "the speaker shall not, in exercise of his powers under clause (3) Article 54 of the Constitution, prorogue the assembly and bring the session to an end, except as follows: If the resolution is not passed by the requisite majority (i.e., the no-confidence resolution is defeated), then at any time thereafter; and if the resolution is passed by the requisite majority (i.e., the no-confidence resolution is successful), then at any time once a prime minister is elected in terms of Article 91 of the Constitution read with Rule 32 of the Rules and enters upon his office.

"If the resolution is passed by the requisite majority then the assembly shall forthwith, and in its present session, proceed to elect a prime minister in terms of Article 91 of the Constitution read with Rule 32 of the Rules and all other enabling provisions and powers in this behalf and the speaker and all other persons, including the Federal Government, are under a duty to ensure that the orders and directions hereby given are speedily complied with and given effect to.

"The assurance given by the learned Attorney General on behalf of the Federal Government in C.P. 2/2022 on 21.03.2022 and incorporated in the order made in that matter on the said date shall apply as the order of the court: the Federal Government shall not in any manner hinder or obstruct, or interfere with, any members of the National Assembly who wish to attend the session summoned as above, and to participate in, and cast their votes, on the no confidence resolution.

"This order of the court shall apply both in relation to the voting on the resolution and (if such be the case) in relation to the election of a prime minister thereafter. It is, however, clarified that nothing in this short order shall affect the operation of Article 63A of the Constitution and consequences thereof in relation to any member of the assembly if he votes on the resolution or (if such be the case) the election of a prime minister thereafter in such manner as is tantamount to his defection from the political party to which he belongs within the meaning of the said article.

"The order of the court made in SMC 1/2022 on 03.04.2022 to the following effect, i.e., "Any order by the prime minister and the president shall be subject to the order of this court" shall continue to be operative and remain in the field, subject to this amplification that it shall apply also to the Speaker till the aforesaid actions are completed." Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President appeared before the bench and pleaded the court to void the deputy speaker's ruling, as it would automatically end the NA's dissolution and revive the no-confidence motion.

He said he had only one request to restore the NA for the sake of Allah Almighty and Pakistan. The uncertain situation in the country was created because of the blunders of the past, which should be rectified.

Chief Justice Bandial at one point referred to the situation in Sri Lanka and said the country did not even have money for electricity and other basic facilities. Today, the value of rupee against the Dollar had reached Rs190.

Justice Mandokhail observed that the opposition wanted fresh elections from the day one and asked what they wanted now in that regard.

The chief justice also said the opposition had always demanded new elections and asked as to why they were now not agreeing to that option.

Shehbaz Sharif said the joint opposition wanted to first introduce electoral amendments for transparent elections in future.

The Attorney General for Pakistan said everyone wanted a prime minister elected by the people, not by the assembly. The opposition should let their demand for fresh polls be fulfilled.

Upon this, the Chief Justice remarked that the bench knew about this.

PML-N counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan said he had an idea that the court would debate the issue of elections in the end. It was was not possible to defend the speaker's ruling. Haji Saifullah case was an example, he added.

Chief Justice Bandial observed it was clear that the deputy speaker's April 3 ruling was erroneous.

The AGP said he would not be able to give details of the recent meeting of the National Security Committee in an open courtroom. He asserted that the court could issue an order without questioning anyone's loyalty.

He argued that the prime minister was the biggest stakeholder and, therefore, had the power to dissolve the NA. The prime minister did not need to give reasons for dissolving the assembly, he added.

He pointed out that the assembly would stand dissolved if the president did not make a decision on the prime minister's advice within 48 hours.

He argued that voting on the no-confidence motion was not the fundamental right of a lawmaker. It was subject to the Constitution and assembly rules. If the NA speaker suspended any member, they could not approach a court against it.

The Chief Justice asked whether the AGP was trying to say that voting on the no confidence motion was subject to the rules.

The AGP replied that all the NA proceedings, including the no-confidence motion, were carried out in accordance with the rules.

He said there was no firewall that gave complete immunity to the parliamentary proceedings. The court should decide the extent to which the parliamentary proceedings could be reviewed, he added.

The court, he said, could intervene if the speaker declared a person with the minority number of votes to be the prime minister.

Justice Munib Akhtar remarked that the speaker was the caretaker of the House and he (speaker) was not there for his personal satisfaction. The speaker could not just impose his opinion and ignore the members, he observed.

The AGP responded that political parties played an important role in a parliamentary system of government. It was the assembly that had a term limit, not its members.

Senator Ali Zafar, the president's counsel, was asked by Justice Miankhel if the prime minister was the people's representative. The lawyer replied in the affirmative.

Justice Miankhel asked whether the PM had the protection if the Constitution was violated in the parliament, and whether the parliament was not the guardian of the Constitution.

He also questioned how justice would be awarded in case someone was affected due to the parliamentary proceedings.

Ali Zafar replied that the Constitution must be protected in accordance with the rules it underlined. In order to protect the Constitution, each and every article had to be kept in mind.

Chief Justice Bandial asked what would happen when injustice was carried out against the entire assembly, not just one member.

He also asked whether the formation of the federal government was an internal matter of Parliament.

Ali Zafar said the no-confidence motion and the prime minister's election fell within the ambit of Parliament. The National Assembly was formed for the purpose of appointing a speaker and a prime minister.

He referred to former prime minister Mohammad Khan Junejo's case, who was dismissed by the then president Ziaul Haq. His government's dismissal was latter declared by the court unconstitutional.

Justice Miankhel, however, said the matter at present concerned the no-confidence motion. "A ruling came after the motion. Address this issue," he asked Ali Zafar.

CJP Bandial said the verdict he was referring to was related to the oath. He asked Ali Zafar as to why he was not explaining whether or not there was a constitutional crisis in the country.

Zafar replied that there was no constitutional crisis in the country.

The CJP observed that it seemed to be a violation of Article 95. He noted that holding elections cost the nation billions of rupees.

Ali Zafar argued that the announcement of election showed that there was no malice behind the government's move.

Justice Mandokhail questioned whether the prime minister could advise the president to dissolve the assembly if a majority of the members opposed it.

Justice Ahsan noted that the PTI still held the majority despite the recent defections.

Ali Zafar said the president's counsel could not comment on political matters and ended his arguments.

Imtiaz Siddiqui, counsel for Prime Minister Imran Khan, said the judiciary had not interfered in the parliamentary proceedings in the past, and the matter at hand concerned the NA proceedings. The court should tell the parliament to settle its matters itself, he pleaded.

He said the opposition had not objected to the deputy speaker chairing the session. The deputy speaker gave the ruling according to what he had thought was the best. He was not accountable to the court for the ruling. Under Article 69, the apex court could not interfere in the parliamentary proceedings.

Justice Akhtar noted that verdicts referenced concerned observations made by the courts. The apex court was not bound by the observations given in the verdicts.

Siddiqui said the deputy speaker had relied on the assessment of the National Security Committee (NSC). He said that no one could influence the top forum.

The CJP asked when the minutes of NSC meeting were presented before the deputy speaker. Siddiqui replied that he was unaware about the matters concerning the deputy speaker.

Justice Ahsan remarked that if the assembly was not dissolved, the House could have suspended the deputy speaker's ruling. The prime minister took advantage of the situation and dissolved the assembly, he added.

Siddiqui argued that if the aim was to harm the Constitution, the deputy speaker could have suspended the membership of the dissident lawmakers. The prime minister did not show any malice, he added.

He said no plan was hatched to dismiss the no-trust motion. He said that the government dissolved its government. He quoted the prime minister as saying that he would never have ended his government if there was any malice behind his actions.

He said according to Imran Khan, billions were spent on holding elections and he was going to the nation against those who had ruled the country for many years.

Justice Mandokhail said even though Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri announced the ruling which dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The ruling was signed by Speaker Asad Qaiser.

He made the observation as lawyer of Qasim Suri and Asad Qaiser, Naeem Bukhari, presented his arguments.

Naeem Bukhari said perhaps the documents given to him might not be original.

Justice Mandokhail said the minutes of the parliamentary committee meeting, which were submitted to the court by Bukhari, did not prove if the deputy speaker was present.

He asked whether the foreign minister was present during the parliamentary committee's meeting, noting that his signature was not included in the record. The foreign minister should also have been present in the meeting.

Chief Justice Bandial said the name of National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf was also not included in the record.

Bukhari said he would focus on whether a point of order could be discussed at any time. He argued that the apex court had refrained from interfering in the parliamentary proceedings in the past and asked whether the court would have taken notice if the speaker had dismissed Fawad Chaudhry's point of order.

He said the election process was not stopped even though it was declared unconstitutional when assemblies were dissolved in the past. The speaker could reject the no-trust move on a point of order. It had never happened before but the speaker had the power to do so.

He said the former minister had requested a point of order as soon as the session had began. The point of order could not have been taken up had voting on the no-confidence motion started, he added.

Justice Mandokhail asked which law stated that the speaker had the power to dismiss the no-confidence motion. The court wanted to understand the definition of a point of order, he added.

The chief justice asked whether a new point of order could be taken up once the no-confidence motion was introduced.

Justice Munib Akhtar asked if the point of order was included in the day's agenda.

Upon this, Bukhari replied that a point of order could be raised at any time.

Justice Mandokhail said the voting on the no-confidence motion was a constitutional requirement.

Naeem Bukhari submitted the minutes of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, during which contents of the threat letter were shared with the parliamentarians.

He said the NA body was told that there would be consequences if the no-trust motion failed.

At the outset of hearing, Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais said the Punjab Assembly members elected Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as Chief Minister Punjab at a private hotel in Lahore and a former Punjab governor would take oath from him.

He said Hamza Shahbaz also called a meeting of bureaucrats.

The chief justice said the court would not pass any order regarding Punjab. He advised the Advocate General to take the issue before the Lahore High Court.

Justice Mazhar Alam Khan said the Punjab Assembly's premises were sealed and asked whether the Assembly's building could be sealed. Upon this, the Chief Justice remarked that the court did not want to divert attention from the National Assembly's case.