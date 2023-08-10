(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi has given his approval for the early dissolution of the National Assembly, following a recommendation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to an official statement released by the President's Office on X, formerly known as Twitter, late Wednesday, the President dissolved the National Assembly based on the prime minister's advice in accordance with Article 58-1 of the Constitution.

This dissolution of the lower house of parliament also led to the dissolution of the Federal cabinet.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi confirmed this development earlier, stating that the elected government has successfully completed its full 5-year term as per the constitution.

Abbasi mentioned that the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has sent the dissolution summary to the prime minister, which also included a request for the formation of an interim government under Article 224 of the Constitution.

Once the summary is approved, the parliamentary affairs ministry will release an official notification regarding the approval and the subsequent formation of the caretaker government.

Following the National Assembly's dissolution, the process to appoint an interim prime minister will commence as per Article 224-A of the Constitution.

PM Shehbaz and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz will engage in discussions to finalize the choice for the interim prime minister.

Should an agreement on the name not be reached within three days, the matter will be referred to the parliamentary committee for the selection of the caretaker prime minister.

As per legal procedures, both the prime minister and the opposition leader will submit their respective nominations for the position to the parliamentary committee.

In the event that the committee fails to agree on a name within three days, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will step in to choose the caretaker prime minister from the Names proposed by both the opposition and the government.

The Election Commission will then announce the election date according to Article 224-1. If the assembly dissolves before completing its term, general elections must be held within 90 days.

Following the general elections, the ECP is mandated to officially declare the election results within 14 days, as outlined in the Constitution.

However, due to new census results approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI), which necessitate fresh delimitation, the general elections in the country are likely to be delayed. This process could take around three to four months.

In addressing the lower house on Wednesday, PM Shehbaz expressed his intention to meet with Leader of the Opposition in NA Raja Riaz to discuss potential candidates for the interim prime minister position.

Sources familiar with the situation mentioned that the anticipated meeting between the premier and the opposition leader was postponed from Wednesday due to Riaz's busy schedule.

Riaz denied any deadlock between him and the prime minister, stating that they have three days to collaborate on consultations. He affirmed that if no consensus is reached on the three proposed names, the names will be forwarded to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Riaz emphasized his commitment to reaching an agreement with Premier Shehbaz and ensuring a finalized name for the interim PM.