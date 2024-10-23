NA Dy Speaker Expresses Deep Sympathy For MNA Rana Ansar
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 07:56 PM
National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Wednesday expressed his sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the son of the MQM Member of the National Assembly Rana Ansar's son
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Wednesday expressed his sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the son of the MQM Member of the National Assembly Rana Ansar's son.
In his condolence message to MQM, MNA, Rana Ansar and her family, the deputy speaker said that upon hearing about the sudden passing of MNA Rana Ansar's son, he felt extremely saddened. He stated that the pain of losing a young child is unbearable.
The deputy speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to grant high ranks to the departed soul in Jannah and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.
Recent Stories
16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered
CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc
Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation between federal, provincial gov ..
IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case
CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience
PA body on local government, elections holds introductory meeting
Law fraternity across the country welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half point
AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris to expose Indian brutalities i ..
Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza war: official tells AFP
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announc ..
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered4 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc4 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation between federal, provincial govts to support regist ..4 minutes ago
-
IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case4 minutes ago
-
CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience6 minutes ago
-
PA body on local government, elections holds introductory meeting4 minutes ago
-
Law fraternity across the country welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announces Thalassemia wards ..8 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal8 minutes ago
-
SC sends matter of terminated employees to constitutional bench15 minutes ago
-
Kisan card active in district15 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister visits 8 cotton factories15 minutes ago