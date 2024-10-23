Open Menu

NA Dy Speaker Expresses Deep Sympathy For MNA Rana Ansar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 07:56 PM

NA Dy Speaker expresses deep sympathy for MNA Rana Ansar

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Wednesday expressed his sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the son of the MQM Member of the National Assembly Rana Ansar's son

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Wednesday expressed his sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the son of the MQM Member of the National Assembly Rana Ansar's son.

In his condolence message to MQM, MNA, Rana Ansar and her family, the deputy speaker said that upon hearing about the sudden passing of MNA Rana Ansar's son, he felt extremely saddened. He stated that the pain of losing a young child is unbearable.

The deputy speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to grant high ranks to the departed soul in Jannah and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

