NA Dy Speaker Extends Best Wishes To PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 09:10 PM

NA Dy Speaker extends best wishes to PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Sunday extended good wishes to the newly elected Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif by expressing optimism that under his leadership, the country would advance towards development and prosperity.

Congratulating the Prime Minister-elect on his election, the Deputy Speaker emphasized that the election of Shehbaz Sharif, the President of PML-N, as the Prime Minister, manifests the trust of both coalition partners and the House members in his capabilities.

Additionally, he expressed the confidence that under Shehbaz's leadership, the nation would advance towards development and prosperity.

Shah said, "Shehbaz Sharif is a sincere, thoughtful and experienced political leader. With his leadership, the Federal government will guide the country towards development and prosperity, he said and added that Shehbaz Sharif has consistently served the nation selflessly throughout his political career.

