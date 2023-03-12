(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday said that a protectorate of emigrant office would be opened at Bannu to facilitate the people of southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in visa processing.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Working Folk's Grammer School for Males and Females here, he said a number of people of southern districts were working abroad and they had to travel to Peshawar to get their visa protectors.

In this regard, he expressed gratitude to the Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi who he said, had always supported the development-oriented initiatives for the uplift of the southern districts, was convinced to make the facility of proctor available for oversees Pakistani workers of the area.

He said that since education was key to development that was why the government was giving priority to promoting quality education.

As part of such efforts, he said that the institutions like Working Folk's Grammer School played a great role in equipping the children with quality education to meet the challenges.

Earlier, the deputy speaker was briefed about the project and informed that the school building spreading over 100 kanal of land at Azmat Shahbaz Azmat Khel Road had been completed at the cost of Rs 285.585 million.

It is also having residences for the principal and allied staff besides other facilities including multipurpose halls, it was briefed.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development Resource Sajid Hussain Turi said that southern districts of KP were far behind in terms of development and deserved to have better schools and hospitals but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not pay heed to its development despite being in power in the province as well as the center.

He said that the Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto believed in the development of tribal merged districts and southern districts of KP and in this regard all-out efforts would be made.

He said that the problems of teachers of Working Folk's Grammer Schools would be resolved while pursuing pro-worker policies and no one would be rendered jobless.