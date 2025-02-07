NA Education Body demands upto 25% budget for culture, heritage devision

National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture on Friday emphasized the urgent need to increase the budget allocation for the Culture and Heritage Division by up to 25% to ensure the preservation, promotion, and revitalization of Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and its infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture on Friday emphasized the urgent need to increase the budget allocation for the Culture and Heritage Division by up to 25% to ensure the preservation, promotion, and revitalization of Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and its infrastructure.

This enhanced funding is deemed essential to address the growing challenges in safeguarding the nation’s historical and cultural assets.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Dr. Azim Uddin Zahid Lakhvi at National library of Pakistan (NLP) Islamabad, to scrutinize the budgetary proposals of National Heritage and Culture Division relating to PSDP 2025-26.

The committee also recommended that the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) be brought under the mandate of the National Heritage and Culture Division. This alignment is considered vital due to the intrinsic connection between tourism and cultural heritage, as well as the PTDC’s pivotal role in promoting Pakistan’s cultural and historical sites.

During the meeting, the committee recommended “The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (Amendment) Bill, 2024”.

The committee proposed the establishment of a dedicated YouTube channel under the Quaid-e-Azam academy to disseminate valuable historical content and engage a wider audience. Recognizing the importance of educating future generations about Pakistan’s literary giants, the committee also recommended the inclusion of a dedicated chapter on Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the national curriculum. This initiative aims to instill a deeper understanding and appreciation of Iqbal’s contributions to literature, philosophy, and the nation’s ideological foundation.

To further engage the youth, the committee recommended that the Iqbal Academy and Quaid-e-Azam Academy organize a series of events, including debates, discussions, quizzes, and poetry sessions. These activities will highlight the ideologies and contributions of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, inspiring younger generations to connect with their legacy. The budget should be increased for these academies to strengthen their role and encourage them to enhance their initiatives.

In addition, the committee proposed the establishment of an Iqbal Complex in Sialkot to honor Allama Iqbal’s legacy. Regarding the proposed Faiz Ahmad Faiz Complex, the committee suggested revisiting the plan to establish it in Sialkot instead of Narowal. Given that Faiz Ahmad Faiz was born in Sialkot, the committee emphasized that locating the complex in his birthplace would ensure greater historical relevance and alignment with his legacy.

The committee also expressed serious concerns over the smuggling of historical artifacts and called for a detailed report on efforts to repatriate 400 historical statues to Pakistan.

This issue underscores the need for stricter measures to protect the country’s cultural treasures and prevent their illegal export.

The committee highlighted the importance of linguistic diversity and recommended that the National Language Promotion Department expand its translation efforts to include books from languages other than English. This step will enrich Pakistan’s literary landscape and promote cross-cultural understanding.

The National Heritage and Culture Division in its briefing unveiled its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects, with a total allocation of Rs. 14,204.2 million, aimed at preserving and promoting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.

Key initiatives include infrastructure development (Rs. 12,410 Million) for projects such as the establishment of the National Cultural Heritage Institute in Islamabad, the National Centre for Performing Arts at Shakar Parian, and the upgradation of the National Museum of Pakistan in Karachi. Additionally, the Division is working on the establishment of urdu House (Awan-e Urdu) to promote the Urdu language.

In line with sustainable energy goals, solarization projects worth Rs. 292 million will install on-grid solar systems at key institutions like the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Lok Virsa, and the National Library of Pakistan. Digitalization efforts (Rs. 290 million) will focus on preserving rare books, digitizing Quaid-e-Azam’s speeches, and upgrading audio facilities.

To revitalize cultural spaces, Rs. 562.2 million has been allocated for projects such as the revamping of Aiwan-e Nawardat-e-Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi, the upgradation of the PNCA Open Air Theatre in Islamabad, and the revitalization of the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre in Karachi. A master plan for Pharwala Fort’s conservation (Rs. 500 million) will ensure the preservation of this historic site.

In the literary domain, Rs. 150 million has been allocated for the compilation of the Encyclopedia of Pakistani Literature, celebrating the works of Pakistani writers and poets. These projects underscore the government’s commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s cultural heritage, fostering sustainable development, and enriching the nation’s cultural ecosystem.

The meeting was attended by MNA’s including Dr. Azim-ud-Din Zahid Lakhvi, Mr. Anjum Aqeel Khan, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Ms. Farah Naz Akbar, Ms. Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Ms. Sabheen Ghoury, Dawar Khan Kundi, Fiaz Hussain, Muhammad Aslam Ghumman. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Culture and Heritage Division, HEC, MoFE&PT and other officers concerned.