NA Education Body for prompt recruitment of Chairman FBISE on merit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday emphasized the need for the prompt recruitment of a Chairman for the Federal board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE) on a merit-based process.

Additionally, the Committee also urged the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT) to take immediate steps to address critical educational challenges. These include expediting the appointment of a regular Director General for the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and directing Education Officers to address shortages of furniture and computers in schools

The committee made these directions during it's 6th meeting held under the acting chairmanship of Muhammad Aslam Ghumman MNA, at Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad.

During the meeting, the committee also deferred consideration of the legislative proposal: “The Reservation of Special Seats for Deserving Persons in Universities Bill, 2024 to next meeting of the committee. However, the committee recommended “The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences and Technologies Bill, 2024,” with some amendments to be incorporated.

The committee formed a sub-committee with the TORs to draw recommendations on the Starred Question No. 38 and 44 (moved by Syed Rafiullah MNA).

The committee also recommended streamlining the teacher recruitment process to address staffing gaps and implementing a robust monitoring system for effective oversight.

The Ministry of Finance was asked to allocate funds for improving facilities in rural schools, including upgrades to essential infrastructure.

The committee further suggested strengthening the role of school Management Committees (SMCs), ensuring regular training for teachers and headteachers, and developing a detailed action plan to address educational gaps, with necessary financial support from the Ministry of Finance.

To enhance the educational experience, projects such as libraries, IT rooms, smart classrooms, and meal programs should be implemented across urban and rural schools.

The MoFE&PT was also encouraged to establish a monitoring mechanism, track progress through a dashboard system, and promote co-curricular activities and skills development programs, particularly in rural areas.

Moreover, the committee requested updates on transport fee changes, out-of-school children, details of NGOs collaborating with the Ministry, and incidents of drug supplies in educational institutions.

The Higher Education Commission was also asked to provide details on illegal campuses and e-education facilities in remote areas.

In its detailed presentation, FBISE reported that 648,154 candidates are registered for the Annual Examinations 2024.

To improve the examination process, FBISE has introduced several reform initiatives aimed at public facilitation, ease of doing business, and policy reforms. Key measures include the establishment of a technical wing, advancements in IT, and the launch of a Public Facilitation Portal to streamline operations.

FBISE is also expanding its offerings, with new programs in medical technology, nursing, technical education, and diplomas.

Noteworthy IT initiatives include the implementation of a computer-based examination system, the Digital Attendance & Monitoring System (DAMS), on-screen marking, live reporting, and the Personnel Management Information System (PMIS).

The integration of Artificial Intelligence in assessments will further enhance accuracy and efficiency. Looking forward, FBISE plans to focus on qualitative improvements in examinations, continued IT integration, and the introduction of new programs in the 2024-2025 academic years.

The following members attended the meeting including, Dr. Azim-ud-Din Zahid Lakhvi MNA, Anjum Aqeel Khan MNA, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz MNA, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti MNA, Zeb Jaffar MNA, Farah Naz Akbar MNA, Musarrat Asif Khawaja MNA, Abdul Hakeem Baloch MNA, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro MNA, Mahtab Akbar Rashdi MNA, Mussarat Rafique Mahesar MNA, Abdul Aleem Khan MNA, Sabheen Ghoury MNA, Dawar Khan Kundi MNA, Muhammad Aslam Ghumman MNA, Syed Rafiullah MNA, Chairman Higer Education Commission, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Chairman FBISE and other officers concerned.