NA education body visits PAL, praises its role for promotion of languages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A delegation consisting of members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on education and Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Azim-ud-din Zahid Lakhvi (Chairman), Mahtab Akbar Rashdi and Usama Hamza along with the National Assembly officers on Wednesday visited the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

The Chairperson of the PAL, Dr. Najiba Arif and the Chief Moderator, Sultan Nasir, welcomed the members of the delegation and informed about the aims and objectives, activities and literary projects of the institution.

The committee members paid tribute to the services of the Pakistan Academy of Letters for the promotion of literature and said that the PAL is performing very important services for the expression of national and literary identity.

The members emphasized the importance of urdu and English translations of literature written in various Pakistani languages.

Highlighting the diversity and richness of Pakistani languages, President PAL said that the Academy will represent all the languages spoken in Pakistan in the literary museum of Pakistani languages.

President Dr. Najiba Arif presented the gift of books and journals of the academy to the distinguished members of the delegation.

The members of the delegation also visited the hall of honor and library of the academy and expressed special interest in the Hall of Honor, stating that bringing the services of prominent writers across Pakistan to the fore in this way is a very desirable act.

The members of the delegation reiterated that they will play their role in the Legislative Assembly for the promotion of Pakistani languages and the literature created in them.