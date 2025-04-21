Open Menu

NA Expresses Deep Grief Over Passing Of Aamir's Grandmother

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 02:30 PM

NA expresses deep grief over passing of Aamir’s grandmother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed profound sorrow and condolences over the demise of the grandmother of Aamir Wasim, Resident Editor of Dawn news.

In condolence message, the Speaker conveyed heartfelt sympathies to Aamir Wasim and his family during this difficult time.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Aamir Wasim’s grandmother," said Ayaz Sadiq. "In this hour of grief, I stand in solidarity with Aamir Wasim and his family."

He prayed for the departed soul, saying, "May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in His infinite mercy."

"May Allah also bless the bereaved family with strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss," the Speaker added.

