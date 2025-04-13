Open Menu

NA Expresses Grief Over Death Of Renowned Comedian Javed Kodu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM

NA expresses grief over death of renowned comedian Javed Kodu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned actor and comedian Javed Kodu.

In his condolence message, the Speaker extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and paid rich tribute to Javed Kodu's contributions to the field of performing arts.

"With the passing of Javed Kodu, the media industry has lost a prominent and talented artist," the Speaker added.

He said that the void created by Javed Kodu’s death would be difficult to fill for years to come.

The Speaker prayed for the elevation of the departed soul's ranks and for patience and strength for the family in this time of grief.

