UrduPoint.com

NA Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Afghanistan Earthquake

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 03:10 PM

NA expresses grief over loss of lives in Afghanistan earthquake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in Afghanistan caused by a high-magnitude earthquake a couple of days back.

"Pakistan stands with Afghan brothers and sisters in this difficult time and it will provide all possible assistance to them," Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf observed.

On the request of Speaker, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed souls and prayed for early recovery of the injured.



