NA extends National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The 33rd session of National Assembly (NA) was prorogued on Friday after adopting a resolution seeking extension of the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 for a further period of 120 days.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan tabled the resolution for extension of the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 for a further period of 120 days with effect from June 9, 2021 which was adopted by the House.

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi responded to a calling attention notice regarding non-granting of compensation to the farmers of drought effected areas of Tehsil Mankera, Noorpur and Thal of District Bhakkar and Khushab. However, the Speaker Asad Qaisar referred it to the standing committee for further consideration.