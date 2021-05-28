UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Extends National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

NA extends National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The 33rd session of National Assembly (NA) was prorogued on Friday after adopting a resolution seeking extension of the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 for a further period of 120 days.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan tabled the resolution for extension of the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 for a further period of 120 days with effect from June 9, 2021 which was adopted by the House.

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi responded to a calling attention notice regarding non-granting of compensation to the farmers of drought effected areas of Tehsil Mankera, Noorpur and Thal of District Bhakkar and Khushab. However, the Speaker Asad Qaisar referred it to the standing committee for further consideration.

Related Topics

Resolution National Assembly Drought Bhakkar Khushab Mankera June From

Recent Stories

American Film Showcase Organizes Workshops For Pak ..

27 minutes ago

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

31 minutes ago

Qureshi says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu is in sta ..

50 minutes ago

Russia Values Relations With Slovenia Free From 'O ..

7 minutes ago

New Zealand extends travel bubble pause with Austr ..

7 minutes ago

Russia records 9,252 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.