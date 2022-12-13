NA extends Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2022 for further 120 days

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution with majority votes to extend the Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2022 (No.Vi of 2022) for a further period of 120 days.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javeed Abbasi on behalf of Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar move the resolution in the House.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali while opposing the resolution said that ordinances culture should be discouraged in the country adding that such ordinances should be brought into the house in form of bills.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf responded that Maulana Akbar Chitrali raised a valid point and the ordinance should be brought through a proper bill in the House.