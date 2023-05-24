UrduPoint.com

NA Felicitates People Of Gujjar Khan On Approval Of Punjab University Potohar Campus

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 01:50 PM

NA felicitates people of Gujjar Khan on approval of Punjab University Potohar Campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf here on Wednesday felicitated the people of Gujajr Khan on the approval of Rs. 4 billion for the establishment of 'Punjab University Potohar Campus' by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

In a statement, he said, "The establishment of Punjab University Potohar Campus would usher in the new era of prosperity and development in Gujjar Khan." Punjab University's Potohar Campus Gujjar Khan, Rawalpindi was approved at the cost of four billion rupees in the meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal held the other day.

Ashraf was of the view that the campus would upskill the youth of Gujjar Khan with quality higher education at their doorstep.

He added, "In this age of knowledge-based economies, higher education is the only tool of progress and development." The NA speaker reiterated that no stone would be left unturned until the dream of the establishment of Punjab University Potohar campus was realized.

He also thanked Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal for approval of this project.

It is worth mentioning here that the project has been the central focus of Raja Pervez Ashraf since he was prime minister. It is the biggest project in the history of Gujjar Khan and a gift to the youth of not only Gujjar Khan but also adjoining areas.

