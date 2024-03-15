NA grants extension to seven Ordinances for further 120 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The National Assembly, here on Friday, passed a resolution to grant an extension to seven Ordinances for a further period of one hundred and twenty days.

The resolution was moved by the Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The extension was granted under the proviso to sub-paragraph (ii) of paragraph (a) of clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Ordinances included The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 (No.

II of 2023), The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, The Pakistan Postal Services Management board (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, The National Highway Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 (No. V of 2023), The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 (No. VI of 2023), The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 (No. VII of 2023), and the Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Ordinance, 2023 (Ordinance No. VIII of 2023).

