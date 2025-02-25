NA Hosts Mock Parliament Session For Youth
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 09:02 PM
The National Assembly hosted a Mock Parliament Session on the final day of the Youth Internship Program 2025 to foster youth engagement in parliamentary practices
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The National Assembly hosted a Mock Parliament Session on the final day of the Youth Internship Program 2025 to foster youth engagement in parliamentary practices.
This exposure, held under the leadership of the Speaker of the National Assembly, provided young interns with an opportunity to make themselves aware of Parliamentary procedures.
Initially launched during the previous tenure of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Youth Internship Program has been instrumental in introducing students from colleges and universities to the intricacies of parliamentary affairs.
This reflects a long-standing commitment to equipping young minds with the knowledge and skills necessary for meaningful engagement in politics.
The session featured interns actively participating in real-time legislative debates, engaging in Question Hour, and holding mock ministries accountable on key national issues. Demonstrating remarkable parliamentary decorum, the interns moved bills, proposed amendments, introduced resolutions, and raised calling attention notices—effectively simulating the rigorous demands of legislative proceedings.
During the Mock session, they challenged participants to critically analyze pressing national concerns, articulate informed viewpoints, and engage in structured debates. This hands-on experience reinforced the principles of legislative scrutiny, transparency, and evidence-based policymaking, fostering a new generation of politically aware and responsible citizens.
In the concluding remarks, the Secretary-General of the National Assembly, Tahir Hussain commended the interns for their commitment to constructive discourse and substantive engagement in parliamentary debates.
He lauded their dedication to addressing real-world challenges and encouraged them to remain steadfast in their optimism and pursuit of national progress. Recognizing their enthusiasm and critical thinking, he urged them to continue contributing to the democratic process beyond this experience.
The session concluded with a group photograph for institutional memory in the National Assembly Hall, capturing the spirit of engagement, leadership, and ambition among the young participants.
Recent Stories
ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..
NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth
22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur
Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season opener
Commissioner directs to make arrangements for smooth conduct of Matric exams
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..
Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury
Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan with training camp and tourna ..
Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP
Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases3 minutes ago
-
NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth3 minutes ago
-
Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP15 minutes ago
-
Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs15 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif congrats newly elected office bearers of PFUJ8 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on professional begging, 13 arrested8 minutes ago
-
Govt pledges equal opportunities for children, vows to curb child labour: Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman8 minutes ago
-
Ukraine marks three years of resistance against Russian invasion19 minutes ago
-
Pak-Vietnam ties to be strengthened: Envoy19 minutes ago
-
Art festival 'Aks-e-Lyallpur' ends19 minutes ago
-
Firing practices are underway to improve the shooting skills of police personnel19 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi holds khuli katchery to address public concerns19 minutes ago