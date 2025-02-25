Open Menu

NA Hosts Mock Parliament Session For Youth

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 09:02 PM

The National Assembly hosted a Mock Parliament Session on the final day of the Youth Internship Program 2025 to foster youth engagement in parliamentary practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The National Assembly hosted a Mock Parliament Session on the final day of the Youth Internship Program 2025 to foster youth engagement in parliamentary practices.

This exposure, held under the leadership of the Speaker of the National Assembly, provided young interns with an opportunity to make themselves aware of Parliamentary procedures.

Initially launched during the previous tenure of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Youth Internship Program has been instrumental in introducing students from colleges and universities to the intricacies of parliamentary affairs.

This reflects a long-standing commitment to equipping young minds with the knowledge and skills necessary for meaningful engagement in politics.

The session featured interns actively participating in real-time legislative debates, engaging in Question Hour, and holding mock ministries accountable on key national issues. Demonstrating remarkable parliamentary decorum, the interns moved bills, proposed amendments, introduced resolutions, and raised calling attention notices—effectively simulating the rigorous demands of legislative proceedings.

During the Mock session, they challenged participants to critically analyze pressing national concerns, articulate informed viewpoints, and engage in structured debates. This hands-on experience reinforced the principles of legislative scrutiny, transparency, and evidence-based policymaking, fostering a new generation of politically aware and responsible citizens.

In the concluding remarks, the Secretary-General of the National Assembly, Tahir Hussain commended the interns for their commitment to constructive discourse and substantive engagement in parliamentary debates.

He lauded their dedication to addressing real-world challenges and encouraged them to remain steadfast in their optimism and pursuit of national progress. Recognizing their enthusiasm and critical thinking, he urged them to continue contributing to the democratic process beyond this experience.

The session concluded with a group photograph for institutional memory in the National Assembly Hall, capturing the spirit of engagement, leadership, and ambition among the young participants.

