NA invites applications for Summer 2025 Internship Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The National Assembly of Pakistan has invited applications for its Parliamentary Internship Program – Summer 2025, offering young graduates a chance to gain practical experience in the country’s legislative process.

"This six-week internship will begin in June 2025 and is part of the National Assembly’s Strategic Plan (NASP), which aims to involve youth and citizens more actively in parliamentary affairs," the official said.

He said interns will be placed in different departments of the National Assembly and receive orientation at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) in Islamabad.

According to criteria set by the National Assembly, applicants must, have completed at least 14 years of education from an HEC-recognized institution.

The students currently enrolled in a four-year undergraduate program (after completing two years) or a master’s program in disciplines such as Law, Economics, Public Administration, Media Sciences, Social Sciences and more are encouraged to apply.

The applicants must have a minimum of 60% marks or a CGPA of 2.5 out of 4.0 and must be under the age of 30.

The internship promises hands-on training, mentorship, and professional development.

The participants will gain valuable insight into legislative research, policy formulation, and parliamentary practices.

A completion certificate will be awarded by the National Assembly Secretariat upon successful fulfillment of the internship criteria.

The special encouragement is extended to candidates from underserved regions, including Balochistan, South Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, erstwhile FATA, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The internship is unpaid, and applicants must demonstrate full-time commitment, with at least 85% attendance required to successfully complete the program.

The interns are expected to adhere to a formal dress code, maintain confidentiality and remain non-partisan throughout the duration of their internship.

The last date to apply online is April 30, 2025. No applications will be entertained via email, surface mail, or in-person submission.

For technical queries, applicants may contact [email protected] or call 051-9103177.

This internship is a significant stepping stone for young Pakistanis seeking to understand and contribute to the democratic process, offering a transformative experience at the core of the country’s legislative machinery.