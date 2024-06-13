Open Menu

NA Issues Circulation Regarding Formation Of Standing Committees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The National Assembly Secretariat issued a circular on Thursday announced the formation of 40 standing committees including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq approved the membership for these committees during the session held on May 17.

The standing committees included Aviation, Cabinet Division, Climate Change, Environmental Coordination , Commerce, Communications, Defense, Defense Production, Economic Affairs Division, Energy and Petroleum Division, Federal education Professional Training National Heritage and Culture, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs, Government Assurances , Housing and Works, Human Rights, Industries and Production, Information and Broadcasting , Information Technology and Telecommunication, Interior, Inter-Provincial Coordination , Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Law and Justice, Maritime Affairs, Narcotics Control, food Security and Research, National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources, parliamentary Affairs, Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Energy Power Division, privatization, Railways, Interfaith Harmony, Rules of procedure and Privileges, Science and Technology, States and Frontier Regions, Water Resources, House and library, and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

