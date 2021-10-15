NA leaves most of its agenda unaddressed amid quorum issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The quorum issue haunted the proceedings of National Assembly on Friday and was adjourned leaving most of agenda unaddressed.

The National Assembly (NA) sitting started with Speaker Asad Qaisar in chair and a calling attention notice was responded to by the Parliamentary Secretary for Finance after recitation of Holy Quran and Naa't.

A parliamentarian Syed Hussain Tariq of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian pointed out the quorum following which the opposition also walked out of the proceedings.

The quorum was found incomplete upon counting and the House was adjourned to meet again on October 18, (Monday) at 04:00 pm.

The house did not consider legislative agenda including two ordinances and one government bill. Moreover, five motions for consideration of as many bills in the joint sitting of the parliament, a calling attention notice (CAN) and a motion of thanks to the President remained unaddressed.