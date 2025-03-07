NA makes strict security arrangements for joint session of Parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The National Assembly Secretariat has made strict security measures for the joint session of Parliament, scheduled to be held on Monday, March 10, at 3:00 PM.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, special invitations will be issued to journalists for media coverage from the press gallery.

It has been clarified that Session-12 press gallery cards will not be valid for this session.

Media organizations have been directed to submit the Names of two reporters from those already issued accreditation cards through their beat reporter to obtain special invitations.

To receive the invitation, journalists must send a picture of their previous National Assembly session card to the designated mobile numbers.