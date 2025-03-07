Open Menu

NA Makes Strict Security Arrangements For Joint Session Of Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM

NA makes strict security arrangements for joint session of Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The National Assembly Secretariat has made strict security measures for the joint session of Parliament, scheduled to be held on Monday, March 10, at 3:00 PM.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, special invitations will be issued to journalists for media coverage from the press gallery.

It has been clarified that Session-12 press gallery cards will not be valid for this session.

Media organizations have been directed to submit the Names of two reporters from those already issued accreditation cards through their beat reporter to obtain special invitations.

To receive the invitation, journalists must send a picture of their previous National Assembly session card to the designated mobile numbers.

Recent Stories

Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million t ..

Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..

2 minutes ago
 vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Ch ..

Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..

2 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramada ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramadan 2025

32 minutes ago
 March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: ..

March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu Dhabi to review progress of A ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports ..

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’

3 hours ago
Korea's current account surplus reaches $2.94 bill ..

Korea's current account surplus reaches $2.94 billion in January

3 hours ago
 SpaceX's Starship explodes in space

SpaceX's Starship explodes in space

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB ..

Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025

12 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy mon ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan