NA marks Youm-e-Istehsal with pledge of support to Kashmiris, unanimously passes resolution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly on Tuesday observed Youm-e-Istehsal with a unanimous reaffirmation of Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Lawmakers from across the political spectrum in their discussions on Kashmir in National Assembly condemned India’s August 5, 2019 illegal and unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and unanimously passed a resolution rejecting New Delhi’s measures and demanding their reversal.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Safron Engr. Amir Muqam, who read the resolution in Urdu, denounced the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, citing decades of oppression, thousands of custodial killings and widespread demolitions in IIOJK.

He praised the Kashmiris’ resilience and noted that rallies across the country, including a large gathering at D-Chowk, sent a strong message to the world.

Shazia Marri read the resolution in English, which rejected India’s illegal actions, condemned grave human rights violations and demanded the reversal of all demographic engineering attempts. The House unanimously adopted the resolution.

Former Speaker National Assembly and Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the entire Pakistani nation, irrespective of political affiliation, stood united for the cause of Kashmir. He recalled the Pakistan Peoples Party’s historic stance on the dispute, quoting Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s resolve to fight for a thousand years if necessary, Benazir Bhutto’s pledge that “wherever the sweat of a Kashmiri falls, our blood will fall,” and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s declaration that “we will take every inch of Kashmir.”

Ashraf paid tribute to the people of IIOJK for their courage in the face of atrocities, including demographic changes, restrictions on movement, and human rights abuses, and said their determination for freedom could not be crushed by any power in the world.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai stressed the importance of constitutional supremacy and cautioned against policies that erode public trust, while PTI leader Amir Dogar called for safeguarding democratic freedoms alongside supporting the Kashmiri cause.

Former Punjab governor Latif Khosa criticised judicial and political decisions that weakened constitutional principles while reiterating support for Kashmir’s cause and the protection of rights within Pakistan. Khawaja Sheraz underlined the need for national unity on Kashmir while addressing governance and security challenges at home.

Bajaur lawmaker Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tribal Affairs (SAPM) Mubarak Zeb Khan condemned targeted killings in the district, calling for an immediate halt to operations and proper arrangements for displaced families.

Hameed Hussain voiced solidarity with Kashmiris and appealed for the removal of road travel restrictions for Arbaeen pilgrims.

Federal Minister for National Health Services and MQM-Pakistan leader Syed Mustafa Kamal said India had long sought to divert attention from Kashmir by fuelling unrest in Karachi and Balochistan, crediting Pakistan’s civil and military leadership for dismantling RAW’s networks in Karachi.

Brigadier (Retd) Muhammad Aslam Ghumman praised the armed forces for safeguarding the country and condemned political victimisation of opposition leaders. Sehar Kamran termed Narendra Modi a “low-version Hitler” and condemned atrocities in IIOJK, urging the OIC and regional countries to take decisive action.

Sardar Sanaullah Khan Masti Khel criticised the detention of PTI founder Imran Khan and called for a “Charter of Pakistan” to ensure all state institutions operate strictly within constitutional limits. Mubeen Haris condemned selective application of laws, saying those responsible for repeated constitutional breaches cannot claim to be its guardians.

Makhdoom Jameel-uz-Zaman proposed holding a National Assembly session in Kashmir to demonstrate solidarity before the world, while Ehsan ul Haq Bajwa urged the Prime Minister to announce relief for flood-hit areas in Punjab, particularly Bahawalnagar, where heavy rains had inundated hundreds of villages.

