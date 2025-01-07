NA Members Congratulates Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt On PBM Appointment
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Members of the National Assembly, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Malik Ibrar Ahmed, and Anjum Aqeel Khan, visited the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) head office on Tuesday.
During the visit, the lawmakers extended their heartfelt congratulations to Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt on his recent appointment as the Managing Director of PBM.
