NA Now To Meet On Monday

Fri 03rd January 2020

NA now to meet on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The speaker National Assembly has announced to change the schedule of the session of National Assembly from January 4 at 11.00 am to January 6 (Monday) at 4:00 pm.

The speaker changed the schedule of NA session in exercise of powers conferred under rule 49 sub rule 2 of rules of procedure and conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007, said a press release.

"The session of the National Assembly will now be held on January 6, 2020, at 4.00 pm in Parliament House," it further said.

More Stories From Pakistan

