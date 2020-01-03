NA Now To Meet On Monday
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The speaker National Assembly has announced to change the schedule of the session of National Assembly from January 4 at 11.00 am to January 6 (Monday) at 4:00 pm.
The speaker changed the schedule of NA session in exercise of powers conferred under rule 49 sub rule 2 of rules of procedure and conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007, said a press release.
"The session of the National Assembly will now be held on January 6, 2020, at 4.00 pm in Parliament House," it further said.