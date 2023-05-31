NA observes 1-minute silence over five non-Muslim youth demise in Mithi thunderbolt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday observed a minute's silence to condole the demise of five non-Muslim youth after a thunderbolt struck in Mithi area of Tharparkar District of Sindh.

Member of National Assembly (MNA), Mahesh Kumar Malani of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) requested the Speaker National Assembly to observe a one-minute silence to express condolence and sympathies to the aggrieved who perished and got injured during the natural disaster.

Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf also expressed condolence on the matter and directed the House to observe silence for a minute.