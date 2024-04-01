NA Observes One-minute Silence Over Killing Of Chinese Nationals In Dasu
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 10:00 PM
The National Assembly on Monday observed a one-minute silence over the killing of five Chinese nationals in the Dasu terrorist attack to express solidarity with the people of China
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The National Assembly on Monday observed a one-minute silence over the killing of five Chinese nationals in the Dasu terrorist attack to express solidarity with the people of China.
Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, said, "We condemn the attack on Chinese nationals on behalf of the National Assembly, which is a representative of the House of the people of Pakistan.
"
He further said, "We reiterate that such nefarious attempts to damage Pakistan-China friendship will not succeed."
Recent Stories
Radio Pakistan continues to broadcast Holy Quran with Urdu translation
Football: English Championship results - 1st update
OGDCL,Justajoo Foundation to distribute ration on April 2
Roglic wins Tour of Basque Country first stage despite wrong turn
Turkish opposition sees spring in the air after Erdogan drubbing
Eid clothes distributed among orphan, needy children by Social orginazation
Turkish opposition sees spring in the air after Erdogan drubbing
Religious scholars from varied faith communities united for promoting social coh ..
42nd death anniversary of Pir Hassam Udin Ras observed
BISP announces over 80 per cent disbursement success rate to 85,000 beneficiarie ..
Cotton farmers urged to cultivate recommended varieties only
Birth anniversary of Dr Abdul Qadir observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Radio Pakistan continues to broadcast Holy Quran with Urdu translation2 minutes ago
-
Eid clothes distributed among orphan, needy children by Social orginazation47 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars from varied faith communities united for promoting social cohesion48 minutes ago
-
42nd death anniversary of Pir Hassam Udin Ras observed50 minutes ago
-
BISP announces over 80 per cent disbursement success rate to 85,000 beneficiaries50 minutes ago
-
Cotton farmers urged to cultivate recommended varieties only50 minutes ago