NA offers fateha for Ayatullah Durrani, observes silence for deceased Sikh yatris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Members of National Assembly Wednesday offered fateha for former member of the house late Ayatullah Durrani, another former legislator and for people who lost their lives in different railway and road accidents in the country.

The house also offered one minute silence for Sikh yatris who lost their lives in a collision between train and bus in Sheikhupura recently.