(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday offered Fateha for Sardar Mehmood, elder brother of Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Salahuddin Ayubi led the fateha on the request of the deputy speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani.