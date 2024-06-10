NA Offers Fateha For Captain Faraz, Six Other Soldiers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 09:50 PM
The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and six other soldiers who were martyred in Lakki Marwat landmine explosion
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and six other soldiers who were martyred in Lakki Marwat landmine explosion.
Lawmaker of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Ali Muhammad Khan led the Fateha on the request of the Speaker.
The House also offered special prayers for the early recovery of former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq informed the House that Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had undergone a medical procedure recently and is in stable condition.
Recent Stories
No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session by presiding officer on June 7 ..
Woman, daughter killed in road accident
Hot weather likely in most parts of country: PMD
IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery case
LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving with judge
People friendly entertainment projects to be initiated for residents of Islamaba ..
Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines ..
CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters
Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial use of agricultural land
U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education
Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggling on border areas: Minister
12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session by presiding officer on June 7: Gillani31 seconds ago
-
Woman, daughter killed in road accident32 seconds ago
-
IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery case36 seconds ago
-
LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving with judge9 minutes ago
-
People friendly entertainment projects to be initiated for residents of Islamabad: Randhawa9 minutes ago
-
Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines in city9 minutes ago
-
CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters9 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial use of agricultural land9 minutes ago
-
U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education32 minutes ago
-
Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggling on border areas: Minister11 minutes ago
-
12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire13 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously adopts motion for electing house standing, functional committees13 minutes ago