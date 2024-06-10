Open Menu

NA Offers Fateha For Captain Faraz, Six Other Soldiers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 09:50 PM

NA offers Fateha for Captain Faraz, six other soldiers

The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and six other soldiers who were martyred in Lakki Marwat landmine explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and six other soldiers who were martyred in Lakki Marwat landmine explosion.

Lawmaker of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Ali Muhammad Khan led the Fateha on the request of the Speaker.

The House also offered special prayers for the early recovery of former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq informed the House that Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had undergone a medical procedure recently and is in stable condition.

