NA offers Fateha for deceased relatives of parliamentarians

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Assembly on Tuesday offered Fateha prayers for deceased relatives of Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and others, which was led by MNA, Major (R) Tahir Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The National Assembly on Tuesday offered Fateha prayers for deceased relatives of Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and others, which was led by MNA, Major (R) Tahir Iqbal.

The 11th National Assembly session’s 16th meeting commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran with the Deputy Speaker NA Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah in the chair.

The Fateha was offered for the sister of the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former MNA Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani, Awami National Party leader and former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, brother of Prince Muhammad Nawaz Ellahi and the martyrs of North and South Waziristan, Harnai, Qalat, Tank, Khyber and Kurram.

The House also offered Fateha for the personnel of security forces and citizens who embraced martyrdom in the November 26 protest and for others who died in accidents across the country.