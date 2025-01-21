NA Offers Fateha For Deceased Relatives Of Parliamentarians
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The National Assembly(NA) on Tuesday offered Fateha prayers for the departed soul of Member National Assembly Pir Syed Fazl Ali Shah Jilani's brother-in-law and others. PML(N)member NA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi led the prayer after the beginning of the session, following the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat, at the request of Speaker NA, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq who was in the chair.
The House also offered Fateh for the personnel of security forces and citizens who embraced martyrdom in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa areas and for others who died in accidents across the country.
