NA offers Fateha for departed soul of former PM Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Prime Minister Balakh Sher Mazari.

NA Speaker Raja Parvaiz Asharf asked Jamaat-e-Islami's legislator Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali to offer Fateha for the departed soul of Mazari and those police officers who lost their lives in the attack of dacoits in district Ghotki on Saturday night.

Maualna Chitrali prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give patience to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

The NA session started fifty five minutes late from its scheduled time.

It is pertinent to mention that former caretaker Prime Minister Sardar Mir Balakh Sher Mazari passed away on Friday at the age of 95.

In another incident, a group of armed bandits attacked the police in the Kacha area of Ronti, Ghotki, on Saturday night, killing five cops and leaving two injured. More than 150 dacoits attacked the police post, killing five policemen including a Deputy Superintendent of Police and two Station House Officers.