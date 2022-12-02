UrduPoint.com

NA Offers Fateha For Departed Soul Of Former MNA Amjad Warraich

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The National Assembly (NA) on Friday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Amjad Ali Warraich who died on Thursday, December 1.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani asked Jamaat-e-Islami's Maulana Abdul Akabr Chitrali to pray for the diseased who is also the brother of sitting MNA Khalid Javed Warraich.

Maulana Chitrali prayed for the departed soul to be blessed in Jannah and patience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

