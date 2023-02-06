UrduPoint.com

NA Offers Fateha For Departed Souls Of Gen (Retd) Musharraf, Quake Victims Of Turkiye, Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 11:25 PM

NA offers Fateha for departed souls of Gen (Retd) Musharraf, quake victims of Turkiye, Syria

The National Assembly (NA) on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of former President General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf and the earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Assembly (NA) on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of former President General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf and the earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, before taking up the business of the house, asked the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) Muhammad Abubakar to lead the Fateha.

Abubakar prayed for the high ranks, of the deceased former president, in Jannah, and for the people who had lost their precious lives in the natural calamity that occurred in Turkiye and Syria.

Former President General (Retd)Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai on Sunday after a prolonged battle with the rare disease amyloidosis. He was 79.

In addition, the magnitude 7.8 earthquake has killed almost 2,400 people in Turkiye and Syria till the last media reports on Monday.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly MQM Earthquake Pervez Musharraf Syria Business Dubai Lead Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan's 4.8% population has hearing problems: S ..

Pakistan's 4.8% population has hearing problems: Sania Nishtar

9 minutes ago
 Chanderpaul hits unbeaten double ton as Windies do ..

Chanderpaul hits unbeaten double ton as Windies dominate

9 minutes ago
 No Reason for US-China Relations to Devolve Into C ..

No Reason for US-China Relations to Devolve Into Conflict Over Balloon Incident ..

9 minutes ago
 Erdogan Declares National Mourning Through Februar ..

Erdogan Declares National Mourning Through February 12 Due to Earthquake

9 minutes ago
 Death stalks quake-hit town in northern Syria

Death stalks quake-hit town in northern Syria

7 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf seeks ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf seeks F9 park rape incident report ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.