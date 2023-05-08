NA offers Fateha for departed souls of teachers, security personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly (NA) on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of schoolteachers and security personnel in two various incidents in the country.

According to the details, eight schoolteachers were killed in a shooting in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while six security personnel were murdered in a gun battle with Taliban fighters in the northwestern region of the country near the Afghan border on Thursday.

On the direction of NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Jamaat-e-Islami's Legislator Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls with high ranks in Jannah.