UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Offers Fateha For Former MNA, Martyred Armed Forces Personnel, Rains' Victims

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:44 PM

NA offers Fateha for former MNA, martyred armed forces personnel, rains' victims

The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for souls of former MNA Qurban Ali Shah, mother of MNA Akram Cheema, brother of MNA Mir Munawar Ali Talpur, mother of Sindh Provincial Minister Nasir Ali Shah, personnel of armed forces martyred in various incidents, victims of rain, buildings collapse and mine blast in Mohmand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for souls of former MNA Qurban Ali Shah, mother of MNA Akram Cheema, brother of MNA Mir Munawar Ali Talpur, mother of Sindh Provincial Minister Nasir Ali Shah, personnel of armed forces martyred in various incidents, victims of rain, buildings collapse and mine blast in Mohmand.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali the Fateha on the request of Speaker Asad Qasir

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Nasir

Recent Stories

Power consumers facing double-edged sword of tarif ..

11 minutes ago

JIIC awards Jubail Island homes design contract

16 minutes ago

An Unmatched Design and Blazing Performance - Midr ..

25 minutes ago

DIFC Courts, Dubai FDI partnership to boost invest ..

31 minutes ago

Court issues arrest warrants for Shehbaz family ..

1 minute ago

Lahore motorways incident condemned; PDF for educa ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.