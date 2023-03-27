NA offers Fateha for former MNA, others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Monday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Member National Assembly (MNA) Laiq Khan and others who lost their lives in recent accidents in the country.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal lawmaker, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali Akber Khan led the Fateha.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.