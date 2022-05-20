NA offers Fateha for former MNA Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali

The National Assembly on Friday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Member National Assembly Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali, martyred personnel of armed force at Waziristan, station house officer and victims of other incidents across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Friday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Member National Assembly Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali, martyred personnel of armed force at Waziristan, station house officer and victims of other incidents across the country.

Syed Mehmood Shah led the Fateha on the request of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani.