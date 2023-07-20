Open Menu

NA Offers Fateha For Former MNA, Tariq Fazal's Son, Martyred Personnel Of Law Enforcing Agencies

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 08:18 PM

NA offers Fateha for former MNA, Tariq Fazal's son, martyred personnel of law enforcing agencies

The National Assembly on Thursday offered Fateha for the souls of former member National Assembly Khan Shahdat Khan, son of former minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, martyred personnel of law enforcing agencies in Zhob, Sui, Peshawar, Bara, tourists in Chalas, laborers in Islamabad and victims of rains in various parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday offered Fateha for the souls of former member National Assembly Khan Shahdat Khan, son of former minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, martyred personnel of law enforcing agencies in Zhob, Sui, Peshawar, Bara, tourists in Chalas, laborers in Islamabad and victims of rains in various parts of the country.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha on the request of Speaker National Assembly Pervaiz Ashraf.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

