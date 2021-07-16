UrduPoint.com
NA Offers Fateha For Former President Mamnoon Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

NA offers Fateha for former president Mamnoon Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Friday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former President Mamnoon Hussain.

The House also offered Fateha for Captain of Pakistan Army Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman, who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Pasni, Balochistan.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha.

More Stories From Pakistan

