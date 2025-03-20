NA offers Fateha for former Senator Hafiz Hussain Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The National Assembly on Thursday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Senator Hafiz Hussain Ahmed.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah requested MNA Misbah Uddin to lead the prayer.

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, who had been battling kidney disease and undergoing dialysis, had largely stepped back from active politics in recent years.

Born in 1951 in Quetta, he hailed from a religious family. His father, Maulana Araz Muhammad, was a prominent Islamic scholar associated with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) during the leadership of Maulana Mufti Mehmood.