Open Menu

NA Offers Fateha For Former Senator Hafiz Hussain Ahmed

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 03:00 PM

NA offers Fateha for former Senator Hafiz Hussain Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The National Assembly on Thursday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Senator Hafiz Hussain Ahmed.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah requested MNA Misbah Uddin to lead the prayer.

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, who had been battling kidney disease and undergoing dialysis, had largely stepped back from active politics in recent years.

Born in 1951 in Quetta, he hailed from a religious family. His father, Maulana Araz Muhammad, was a prominent Islamic scholar associated with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) during the leadership of Maulana Mufti Mehmood.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid ..

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains

2 hours ago
 Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlight ..

Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

2 hours ago
 PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

12 hours ago
 EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

13 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

13 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

14 hours ago
 Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan