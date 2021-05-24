UrduPoint.com
NA Offers Fateha For Ghulam Sarwar Khan's Brother, Victims Of Accident, Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:24 PM

NA offers Fateha for Ghulam Sarwar Khan's brother, victims of accident, martyrs

The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of younger brother of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, victims of Rohri road accident, police and army officals martyred in Shikarpur and Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of younger brother of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, victims of Rohri road accident, police and army officals martyred in Shikarpur and Waziristan.

Maulana Abdul Abkbar Chitrali led the Fateha on the request of Speaker Asad Qaisar.

