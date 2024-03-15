NA Offers Fateha For Innocent People Martyred In Palestine By Israeli Forces
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday offered Fateha for the innocent people martyred in Palestine by the Israeli forces.
The Fateha was led by Jam Kamal Khan Federal minister for Commerce.
