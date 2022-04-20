NA offers Fateha for late MNA Iqbal, victims of Dadu fire incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The lawmakers in the National Assembly Wednesday offered 'Fateha' for their colleague Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, who passed away in Karachi after protracted illness the other day.

As the House proceedings started, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing away of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MNA Iqbal Ali Khan, besides tragic deaths of eight children and a woman in a fire incident that occurred in District Dadu of Sindh province.

He requested MNA Syed Mehmood Shah to lead the prayer for the deceased lawmaker and victims of the Dadu fire incident.

Mehmood Shah prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with equanimity.