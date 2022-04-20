UrduPoint.com

NA Offers Fateha For Late MNA Iqbal, Victims Of Dadu Fire Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 03:40 PM

NA offers Fateha for late MNA Iqbal, victims of Dadu fire incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The lawmakers in the National Assembly Wednesday offered 'Fateha' for their colleague Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, who passed away in Karachi after protracted illness the other day.

As the House proceedings started, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing away of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MNA Iqbal Ali Khan, besides tragic deaths of eight children and a woman in a fire incident that occurred in District Dadu of Sindh province.

He requested MNA Syed Mehmood Shah to lead the prayer for the deceased lawmaker and victims of the Dadu fire incident.

Mehmood Shah prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh National Assembly Fire Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Lead Dadu Muhammad Ali Women Prayer Family

Recent Stories

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

30 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

46 minutes ago
 Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

2 hours ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

2 hours ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.