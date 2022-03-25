UrduPoint.com

NA Offers 'fateha' For Late MNA Khayal Zaman Orakzai

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 01:40 PM

NA offers 'fateha' for late MNA Khayal Zaman Orakzai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :National Assembly on Friday did not take any agenda item and was adjourned after offering 'Fateha' for MNA Khayal Zaman Orakzai who recently passed away.

The House also offered Fateha for the departed souls of former lawmakers Makhdoom Khaleequ Zaman, Bushra Rehman, Ghulam Abbas Qureshi, , Abdul Hai Baloch, Senator Rehman Makik, father of Hina Rabbani Khar, father of Minister Ali Haider Zaidi, victims of suicide attack at Peshawar mosque and personnel of armed forces martyred in terrorist attacks.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadari led the Fateha on the request of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar.

The Speaker in his remarks said that it was the parliamentary tradition to adjourn the house after offering Fateha on the first day of the session in case the death of a sitting member. This was done to honor the last member of this august house, he added.

He said it was an old practice and tradition and the proceeding of the House had been adjourned for 24 times in past due to death of sitting member of the house.

Regarding no confidence motion, Asad Qaisar said he would fulfill his responsibility as per the constitution and rules and procedure of the National Assembly.

Later, he adjourned the session to meet again on Monday at 04:00 pm.

Related Topics

Terrorist National Assembly Suicide Attack Peshawar Hina Rabbani Khar Ali Haider August Mosque

Recent Stories

Tons of meat burnt for witchcraft in Bani Gala: Sh ..

Tons of meat burnt for witchcraft in Bani Gala: Shehbaz Sharif

17 minutes ago
 NA will meet at Parliament House today

NA will meet at Parliament House today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

4 hours ago
 UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Im ..

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Imposing Sanctions - Spokesperso ..

13 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>