NA offers 'fateha' for late MNA Khayal Zaman Orakzai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :National Assembly on Friday did not take any agenda item and was adjourned after offering 'Fateha' for MNA Khayal Zaman Orakzai who recently passed away.

The House also offered Fateha for the departed souls of former lawmakers Makhdoom Khaleequ Zaman, Bushra Rehman, Ghulam Abbas Qureshi, , Abdul Hai Baloch, Senator Rehman Makik, father of Hina Rabbani Khar, father of Minister Ali Haider Zaidi, victims of suicide attack at Peshawar mosque and personnel of armed forces martyred in terrorist attacks.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadari led the Fateha on the request of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar.

The Speaker in his remarks said that it was the parliamentary tradition to adjourn the house after offering Fateha on the first day of the session in case the death of a sitting member. This was done to honor the last member of this august house, he added.

He said it was an old practice and tradition and the proceeding of the House had been adjourned for 24 times in past due to death of sitting member of the house.

Regarding no confidence motion, Asad Qaisar said he would fulfill his responsibility as per the constitution and rules and procedure of the National Assembly.

Later, he adjourned the session to meet again on Monday at 04:00 pm.