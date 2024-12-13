NA Offers Fateha For Late Sister Of Shehryar Afridi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The National Assembly of Pakistan on Friday offered Fateha for the departed soul of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member of the House Shehryar Afridi's sister.
Ali Muhammad Khan led the prayer after the beginning of the session, following the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat, at the request of Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, who was in the chair.
