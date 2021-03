ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for Shaheed Station House Officer of Rawalpindi, Imran Abbas and others.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.