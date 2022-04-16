UrduPoint.com

NA Offers Fateha For Martyred Security Personnel, Bilquis Edhi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2022 | 02:06 PM

The National Assembly on Saturday offered 'Fateha' for security personnel who embraced martyrdom near Pak-Afghan border in general area Isham, North Waziristan and passing away of renowned social worker and philanthropist Bilquis Edhi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Saturday offered 'Fateha' for security personnel who embraced martyrdom near Pak-Afghan border in general area Isham, North Waziristan and passing away of renowned social worker and philanthropist Bilquis Edhi.

MNA Maulana Abdul Wasi led Fateha on request of presiding officer Ayaz Sadiq.

More Stories From Pakistan

