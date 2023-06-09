UrduPoint.com

NA Offers Fateha For Martyrs Of Chitral Incident

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 07:45 PM

NA offers Fateha for martyrs of Chitral incident

The National Assembly (NA) on Friday offered Fateha for martyred armed forces personnel who embraced 'Shahdat' in various terrorist attacks and victims of the Chitral incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The National Assembly (NA) on Friday offered Fateha for martyred armed forces personnel who embraced 'Shahdat' in various terrorist attacks and victims of the Chitral incident.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha at the request of Speaker NA Pervaiz Ashraf.

Related Topics

Terrorist National Assembly Chitral

Recent Stories

Belgian Defense Minister Says Still No Response Fr ..

Belgian Defense Minister Says Still No Response From Kiev on Arms Used in Belgor ..

4 minutes ago
 Federal Budget 2023-24 at a glance

Federal Budget 2023-24 at a glance

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Japan’s PM discuss strategic ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Japan’s PM discuss strategic partnership

16 minutes ago
 Court summons Imran Khan in person on July 6

Court summons Imran Khan in person on July 6

18 seconds ago
 Rs 5000 mn allocated for sports in federal budget ..

Rs 5000 mn allocated for sports in federal budget 2023-24

19 seconds ago
 Rs 161 bn allocated for transport, communication s ..

Rs 161 bn allocated for transport, communication sector in next budget: Minister ..

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.