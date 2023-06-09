NA Offers Fateha For Martyrs Of Chitral Incident
Published June 09, 2023
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The National Assembly (NA) on Friday offered Fateha for martyred armed forces personnel who embraced 'Shahdat' in various terrorist attacks and victims of the Chitral incident.
Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha at the request of Speaker NA Pervaiz Ashraf.