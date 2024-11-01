Open Menu

NA Offers Fateha For Martyrs Of Terrorism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM

NA offers Fateha for martyrs of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday offered Fateha for security personnel who lost their lives in an intelligence-based operation in Bannu’s Bakka Khel area, victims of a bombing in Mastung, and those affected by a gun attack at the Panjgur dam site.

Led by Ali Muhammad Khan, the National Assembly also offered Fateha for deceased family members of lawmakers, including MNA Mehtab Ghauri’s brother, Mian Iftikhar, Barrister Gohar’s aunt, and former Governor Shah Farman’s father.

The House prayed for high ranks for the martyrs and forgiveness for the departed souls.

